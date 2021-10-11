Hims & Hers Health products will now be available at The Vitamin Shoppe
Oct. 11, 2021 9:11 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) partners with nutritional supplement retailer The Vitamin Shoppe. Hims & Hers haircare products will now be available online at vitaminshoppe.com and at over 280 The Vitamin Shoppe store locations.
- The partnership will begin with a variety of haircare solutions with potential expansion into other Hims & Hers offerings early next year.
- “As the premier destination for a comprehensive range of trusted health and wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is pleased to now offer the innovative haircare products from Hims & Hers, including shampoos, conditioners, and topical hair growth solutions," said Muriel Gonzalez, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe.
- Shares are up 2.85% pre-market.
- Hims & Hers continues to make moves in expanding where customers can buy their products after a similar partnership with Revolve Group.