Stryve Foods adds more than 4,000 new convenience store locations

Oct. 11, 2021 9:12 AM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) has added another 4,000+ net new convenience store and retail locations in the last quarter.
  • These additions were led by approximately 2,600 Speedway and 1,400 Circle K locations to the distribution footprint for its popular all-natural air-dried meat snacking products sold under the Stryve, Kalahari, and Vacadillos brands.
  • With this strong new convenience store growth, as well as an additional region of Costco, Stryve has expanded its retail footprint to more than 30,000 retail locations.
  • Source: Press Release
