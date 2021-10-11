PFSweb submits compliance plan to Nasdaq over delayed 10-Q filing
Oct. 11, 2021 9:16 AM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) has submitted a plan of compliance to the Nasdaq related to the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021.
- The commerce services firm says that the filing was delayed due to the additional time and work required to meet the SEC reporting and accounting requirements for its recently completed LiveArea divestiture as a discontinued operation and other related financial reporting requirements associated with such divestiture. The company hopes to make the 10-Q filing by November 9, 2021.