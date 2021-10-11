United Surgical Partners to acquire interests in nine ambulatory surgery centers

Oct. 11, 2021 9:16 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has entered into a definitive agreement with Compass Surgical Partners to purchase its ownership and management interests in nine ambulatory surgery centers.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, USPI will manage and jointly own the centers through partnerships with ~125 physicians, as well as with local health systems, where applicable.
  • Under the terms, USPI will acquire Compass’ minority ownership interests (~20% ownership interest in the nine centers) and management responsibilities of the centers.
  • Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
