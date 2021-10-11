Höegh LNG Partners CEO Støhle to depart
Oct. 11, 2021 9:12 AM ETHöegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) says CEO Sveinung J. S. Støhle will step down effective November 1 "to pursue an alternative career opportunity based outside of Norway."
- Støhle also will step down as President/CEO of Höegh LNG Holdings at the same date.
- CFO Havard Furu is appointed interim CEO of the partnership while the board conducts a search to permanently fill the position; Thor Jørgen Guttormsen is named interim President and CEO of Höegh LNG Holdings.
- Støhle has been President and CEO of Höegh LNG Group since 2005 and as Chairman of the partnership from its IPO until August 2020, and since then as CEO.
- Höegh LNG Partners recently announced an eagerly awaited maturity extension, but "with little prospects for the distribution to move back up anytime soon, there appears to be no compelling reason to own the shares," Henrik Alex writes in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.