Progress Software, Proginov expand long-term partnership
Oct. 11, 2021 9:20 AM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) has expanded its long-term partnership with Proginov.
- As part of the partnership, Proginov is leveraging Progress OpenEdge Relational Database Management and Progress Telerik, the leading UI component library, in its own technologies to provide its customers with effective data management, protection, and user experience.
- Proginov offers a modular desktop and tablet solution, based on OpenEdge, with a web portal for various modules and optional cloud services for all industries.
- Leveraging Telerik, the industry-leading library of UI controls for building .NET web, mobile and desktop applications, Proginov is creating a modern and productive user experience for its end users.