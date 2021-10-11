CSGS acquires DGIT Systems

Oct. 11, 2021 9:22 AM ETCSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CSGS (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced the acquisition of DGIT Systems, a provider of configure, price and quote and order management solutions for the telecoms industry.
  • The acquisitions combines industry leading solutions specifically designed to streamline the complexities of commercializing the next era of multi-party digital offerings that will drive business growth for communications service providers.
  • The combined CSG and DGIT solution provides a TM Forum Conformance Certified, modern, open and decoupled architecture that provides the flexibility for CSPs to innovate and implement new digital services.
