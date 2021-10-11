CSGS acquires DGIT Systems
- CSGS (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced the acquisition of DGIT Systems, a provider of configure, price and quote and order management solutions for the telecoms industry.
- The acquisitions combines industry leading solutions specifically designed to streamline the complexities of commercializing the next era of multi-party digital offerings that will drive business growth for communications service providers.
- The combined CSG and DGIT solution provides a TM Forum Conformance Certified, modern, open and decoupled architecture that provides the flexibility for CSPs to innovate and implement new digital services.