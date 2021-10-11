L3Harris secures order for 1,000 Falcon IV Compact Team Radios from U.S. Army
Oct. 11, 2021 9:23 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has secured an order from the U.S. Army for 1,000 new Falcon IV AN/PRC-171 Compact Team Radios.
- These single-channel radios will enable all tactical operators to share situational awareness information across the entire network and help supports the Army’s unified network strategy. The radio offers over 20 hours of continuous and reliable voice and data communications on a single battery and can be interface with other L3Harris solutions.
