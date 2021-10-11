GOL reports 48% sequential growth in daily sales: Q3 Preliminary Results
Oct. 11, 2021 9:25 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) reports its 3Q21 preliminary results, above its expectations for the quarter.
- Net operating revenue is estimated to be R$1.8B with load factor of 81.5%.
- Daily sales ended the quarter at around R$28M, representing a sequential growth of 48%.
- EBITDA margin is estimated to be between 22% to 24%, down from 29% a year ago.
- Passenger unit revenue up ~5% Y/Y.
- Average Seat Kilometers (ASK) to be up ~82% Y/Y.
- Capex to be ~R$110M
- EPADS of $0.99.
- For 3Q21 the company sees its fuel unit costs (CASK fuel) to increase by approximately 45% year-over-year, mainly due to an 49% increase in the average fuel price, which is said to be partially offset by the higher fuel efficiency consumption of MAX aircraft.
- As at the end of September 2021, GOL had R$1.1B in cash and investments and R$0.7B in receivables.
- Looking Forward: The company plans to increase its 4Q21 capacity by approximately 30% over 3Q21, in anticipation of stronger seasonal demand.
- "Our focus heading into 4Q21 is on diligently matching our capacity to rising demand in the business travel segment, as well as leisure travel in advance of the holiday season, increasing seat inventory for Black Friday sales and the return of international routes to Punta Cana, Cancun and Montevideo," says CFO Richard Lark.
- The final results for the quarter will be released on Nov. 9, 2021.
- Stock is down 1% in pre-market trading.
