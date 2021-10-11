Astra Space gains after Deutsche Bank calls out near-term upside

Oct. 11, 2021 9:27 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) rockets higher after Deutsche Bank adds a catalyst buy call on the stock.
  • The German firm recommends buying shares on what it sees as a compelling short-term risk/reward profile.
  • "We are adding Astra to our short-term Catalyst Call Buy List, as we believe the pullback in the stock offers compelling risk/reward over the next few weeks as there could be 2-3 potentially positive events that occur. In our view, Astra could provide details about its prior unsuccessful launch and subsequently confirm the date of its next mission in the coming weeks; these developments should both lift the stock."
  • Shares of Astra Space are up 2.94% premarket to $8.06 vs. the post-SPAC range of $7.34 to $22.47.
  • Last week, Bank of America took the opposite side of the trade with an Underperform rating on ASTR.
