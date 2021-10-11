Albertsons Companies upside case accurately reflected in share price, says Oppenheimer
Oct. 11, 2021 9:42 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Oppenheimer cuts its rating on Albertsons Companies (ACI +0.9%) to Market perform from Outperform and removes the stock from its top pick ranking after a 44% rise in price over the last 6 months.
- Analyst Rupesh Parik believes that the potential upside for the stock is now accurately reflected in the price. “Although we are moving to the sidelines, we continue to look favorably upon the turnaround efforts from the ACI management team thus far and believe the L- T algorithm remains intact," writes Parik. He expects an earnings beat from the company when it reports earnings on Monday, Oct 18 before the market opens.
- 10 out of 19 WS analysts covering Albertsons place Buy-equivalent ratings on the stock.