Katapult gains 3%, collaborates with Adobe for more payment options

Oct. 11, 2021

nfc contactless payment by credit card and pos terminal. copy space

  • Katapult (KPLT +2.6%) collaborates with an eCommerce-focused financial technology company, announced it has become an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Program.
  • Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, is a leading eCommerce application for brands of all sizes and supports B2B, B2C, and hybrid use cases across more than 20 industries.
  • Becoming an accelerate partner means that company's merchants utilizing Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source will receive prioritized support and access to real-time data and partner offerings.
  • “Upgrading our partnership with Adobe to the Accelerate tier furthers Katapult’s goals of expanding our footprint in the fintech space. We are excited to add more value through our technology to merchants using Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source,” says Rolando De Gracia, Chief Commercial Officer.
