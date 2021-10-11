Macau casino stocks gain as analysts point to potential catalysts
Oct. 11, 2021 10:19 AM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), WYNN, LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- The Macau sector is starting the week off stronger than anticipated after disappointing Golden Week traffic. Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.6%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +3.0%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +3.1%) are all higher in early trading.
- Jefferies thinks the Macau sector is still in for some ups and downs before the true post-pandemic period begins.
- Analyst David Katz: "With the sector continuing to generate EBITDA losses, we expect the initial recovery to ensue with entities pivoting to slightly EBITDA positive once travel restrictions ease. However, the next phase of the recovery should be slower, given the absence of public holidays in China for remainder of 2021."
- Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank sees a big opportunity for long-term investors with Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) listed as one of its best equity ideas for the next 12 months. "We believe the confluence of these events have created a favorable risk-reward, most notably for longer term oriented investors. But we also believe further details on the new Gaming Law, which we expect to come forth in the 4Q21, are likely to provide much needed clarity, which we believe will be beneficial for shares at current levels," updates DB.
