Macau casino stocks gain as analysts point to potential catalysts

Macau cityscape

vichie81/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Macau sector is starting the week off stronger than anticipated after disappointing Golden Week traffic. Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.6%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +3.0%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +3.1%) are all higher in early trading.
  • Jefferies thinks the Macau sector is still in for some ups and downs before the true post-pandemic period begins.
  • Analyst David Katz: "With the sector continuing to generate EBITDA losses, we expect the initial recovery to ensue with entities pivoting to slightly EBITDA positive once travel restrictions ease. However, the next phase of the recovery should be slower, given the absence of public holidays in China for remainder of 2021."
  • Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank sees a big opportunity for long-term investors with Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) listed as one of its best equity ideas for the next 12 months. "We believe the confluence of these events have created a favorable risk-reward, most notably for longer term oriented investors. But we also believe further details on the new Gaming Law, which we expect to come forth in the 4Q21, are likely to provide much needed clarity, which we believe will be beneficial for shares at current levels," updates DB.
  • Dig through the financials on LVS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.