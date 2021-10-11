CBL Properties receives $13.75M in recently closed asset sales
Oct. 11, 2021
- CBL Properties (OTCPK:CBLAQ +0.8%) closed on two strategic asset sales generating gross proceeds of ~$13.75M.
- It closed the sale of the former Sears building at Harford Mall in Bel Air, Maryland to SJC Ventures, generating $5M of gross proceeds; SJC Ventures plans to utilize the land for a future grocery-anchored redevelopment.
- It also closed on the sale of its 64 residential units at Pearland Town Center in Pearland, Texas, generating gross proceeds of $8.75M to an institutional buyer.
- YTD, the company completed $35M+ in asset sales, which demonstrates the considerable value embedded in its portfolio and supplements its strong cash position and provides capital for profitable future growth opportunities.