CBL Properties receives $13.75M in recently closed asset sales

Oct. 11, 2021 10:22 AM ETCBL & ASSOCS PPTIES INC (CBL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • CBL Properties (OTCPK:CBLAQ +0.8%) closed on two strategic asset sales generating gross proceeds of ~$13.75M.
  • It closed the sale of the former Sears building at Harford Mall in Bel Air, Maryland to SJC Ventures, generating $5M of gross proceeds; SJC Ventures plans to utilize the land for a future grocery-anchored redevelopment.
  • It also closed on the sale of its 64 residential units at Pearland Town Center in Pearland, Texas, generating gross proceeds of $8.75M to an institutional buyer.
  • YTD, the company completed $35M+ in asset sales, which demonstrates the considerable value embedded in its portfolio and supplements its strong cash position and provides capital for profitable future growth opportunities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.