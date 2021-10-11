Merceds-Benz to unveil new China Tech Center this month

A close-up of the Mercedes sign and the front of the new luxury black Mercedes-Benz car

franz12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker owned by Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF +2.7%), is accelerating its investment in China and will reveal its new Beijing-located Tech Center China later this month.
  • With a 1,000 engineers, the new Chinese R&D center will rival the size of the luxury car brand's largest in Stuttgart. The $170M upgrade will allow Mercedes-Benz to test new ideas in the market locally rather than sending designs back to its European headquarters. “Establishing a close-knit and complementary network of R&D Centres across the globe will enable us to incorporate local taste, needs and trends into our products much faster," says says Daimler AG Board Member Dr. Thomas Weber.
  • Mercedes has also been reforming its Chinese design studio and moved the team from Beijing to Shanghai, a city referred to as the car design capital of China, to recruit more talent and speed up the design process.
  • Mercedes-Benz's success in China has led to the greater investment. Car sales from the brand grew 12% last year to a record 774,000 during the pandemic. Roughly 80% of the Mercedes-Benz cars sold in China were also produced there and Asia overall is on pace to make up nearly half of Mercedes-Benz' sales in 2021.
  • Meanwhile, rivals including Detroit's Big Three and Toyota are blaming chip shortages for their lower China auto sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.