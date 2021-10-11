Merceds-Benz to unveil new China Tech Center this month
- Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker owned by Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF +2.7%), is accelerating its investment in China and will reveal its new Beijing-located Tech Center China later this month.
- With a 1,000 engineers, the new Chinese R&D center will rival the size of the luxury car brand's largest in Stuttgart. The $170M upgrade will allow Mercedes-Benz to test new ideas in the market locally rather than sending designs back to its European headquarters. “Establishing a close-knit and complementary network of R&D Centres across the globe will enable us to incorporate local taste, needs and trends into our products much faster," says says Daimler AG Board Member Dr. Thomas Weber.
- Mercedes has also been reforming its Chinese design studio and moved the team from Beijing to Shanghai, a city referred to as the car design capital of China, to recruit more talent and speed up the design process.
- Mercedes-Benz's success in China has led to the greater investment. Car sales from the brand grew 12% last year to a record 774,000 during the pandemic. Roughly 80% of the Mercedes-Benz cars sold in China were also produced there and Asia overall is on pace to make up nearly half of Mercedes-Benz' sales in 2021.
- Meanwhile, rivals including Detroit's Big Three and Toyota are blaming chip shortages for their lower China auto sales.