Arthur J. Gallagher acquires retail property broker River Valley Capital
Oct. 11, 2021 10:53 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) buys Iowa-based retail property/casualty broker River Valley Capital Insurance, adding to its Midwest transportation practice.
- River Valley Capital has "deep expertise in the long-haul trucking market," said AJG Chairman, President and CEO Patrick Gallagher.
- The team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty operations.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Shares of AJG rise 1.4% in Monday morning trading, and touched a new all-time high of $158.19 in intraday trading.
