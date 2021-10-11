Arthur J. Gallagher acquires retail property broker River Valley Capital

Oct. 11, 2021

  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) buys Iowa-based retail property/casualty broker River Valley Capital Insurance, adding to its Midwest transportation practice.
  • River Valley Capital has "deep expertise in the long-haul trucking market," said AJG Chairman, President and CEO Patrick Gallagher.
  • The team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ryan Isaacs, head of Gallagher's Midwest region retail property/casualty operations.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Shares of AJG rise 1.4% in Monday morning trading, and touched a new all-time high of $158.19 in intraday trading.
  • Earlier today, Arthur J. Gallagher buys SeaCoast Underwriters.
