Eco Wave Power and CIMC OEI collaborate for development and commercialization of technology in China
Oct. 11, 2021 10:40 AM ETWAVEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE +3.2%) signs an agreement with CIMC Offshore Engineering Institute, also known as CIMC OEI.
- The parties would work towards the promotion of a pilot plant in China based on company's technology and explore possibilities for offshore application of the Eco Wave Power technology.
- Mr. Liu Dahui, Chief Engineer at CIMC OEI stated: "The collaboration between Eco Wave Power and CIMC OEI is in line with our pioneering vision for the implementation of innovative renewable energy sources in the People's Republic of China. Since 2017, we have been examining the possibility of collaboration with offshore wave energy developers. However, after thorough market research, we have decided to promote collaboration with Eco Wave Power, which we view as a promising new direction for the industry."