Instacart CEO says that 20-30% of consumers will buy groceries online in 5 years
Oct. 11, 2021 10:56 AM ETInstacart (ICART)UBER, DASH, WMT, KRBy: SA News Team8 Comments
- Instacart's (ICART) CEO, Fidji Simo, believes that online grocery penetration will grow to 20-30% over the next five years from a current 10%, according to an Associated Press interview.
- Instacart, which could possibly undergo an IPO later this year, recently expanded into the advertising service by promoting products from food companies on its site. Promotions are important for Instacart's business model because it will lower prices for customers. Simo says that if the company wants 30% of people to order groceries online, they are going to have to make online grocery shopping cheaper overall.
- When asked about competitors Uber Eats (UBER -1.7%) and DoorDash (DASH -1.6%) entering the market, Simo commented that her company enjoyed the focus because it makes online grocery shopping more mainstream. Instacart already took on one of the major grocery retailers. Rather than continue to compete, Walmart (WMT +0.2%) decided to forge a partnership with Instacart after the grocery giant's online grocery delivery market share fell to 25% from 50%. Kroger (KR +0.6%) also recently announced an alliance with Instacart, promising 30-minute delivery to customers.