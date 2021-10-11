Nymox Pharma reports progress on fexapotide filing; shares down 5%

Oct. 11, 2021 11:08 AM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

BPH concept on wooden cubes and flower in a pot in the background

Aksana Kavaleuskaya/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.