Nymox Pharma reports progress on fexapotide filing; shares down 5%
Oct. 11, 2021 11:08 AM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Nymox Pharmaceuticaal (NYMX -5.2%) says that it has completed additional tasks related to its submission to the FDA on fexapotide and will have full documentation completed soon.
- Nymox has by hit by several setback for fexapotide, which is under investigation for benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate), throughout the year.
- The company initially said it would file the NDA in Q1 of this year, but that was delayed.
- Nymox then anticipated a mid-September filing, but that too was missed.