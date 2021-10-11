Stagflation is still a buzzword; Morgan Stanley zeroes in on what it means today

stagflation word for business crisis concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

  • "Over the last three weeks, we've had more questions about 'stagflation' than in any recent period we can remember," Morgan Stanley's cross asset team says.
  • The number of Bloomberg stories mentioning stagflation hit an all-time high last week.
  • The problem with current discussions on the topic is defining the term.
  • "Stagflation is one of the most evocative terms in markets, bringing to mind images of shortage and misery," Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets writes in a note. "But it's also rare. Over the last 40 years, the rate of inflation has declined steadily, and brief spikes have generally been associated with better economic growth."
  • "Stagflation is rare for a reason," Sheets says. "Weak demand tends to drive prices down, not up, meaning you'd usually need an exogenous supply shock for stagflation to rear its head - and those don't occur every cycle, unlike the ebb and flow of demand."
  • The team look at three stagflation scenarios for the current situation, excluding a supply shock 1970s landscape, adding that if you think "a 1970s environment applies, stop reading this and short all the duration you can find!"
  1. Rate of change, with "rising inflation expectations and falling PMIs: Here, we assume that the market is more focused on the rate of change of growth and inflation. The drawback? Inflation expectations only go back to the late 1990s."
  2. Levels with CPI above 3% and PMI below 53: "High inflation and a below-average manufacturing PMI. The drawback? This might pick up milder forms of stagflation than investors envision."
  3. High Threshold with CPI above 4% and PMI below 50: "Looks for higher inflation, and weaker growth than #2. The drawback? These events are rare, and can also capture 'end of cycle' periods when the economy is already slowing due to policy tightening."
  • The U.S. economy would not qualify under any of the scenarios.
  • "Within the US, we think that from 4Q, we could start to see better growth and some inflation moderation," Sheets adds.
  • But the dip, Goldman, J.P. Morgan say. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan strategists advise in notes out today not to fret too much about stagflation.
  • Goldman's David Kostin writes that stagflation is not their base case scenario and that the recent 5% pullback in the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) should provide a good buying opportunity.
  • J.P. Morgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka say stagflation concerns will begin to fade, while rotation in equities will continue as yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) rise.
  • "We finally got some weakness after 330 days of no greater than 5%+ pullback, but we don’t expect it to last, and advise to buy into the dip," Matejka writes, according to Bloomberg.
