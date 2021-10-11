Stagflation is still a buzzword; Morgan Stanley zeroes in on what it means today
Oct. 11, 2021 1:40 PM ET
- "Over the last three weeks, we've had more questions about 'stagflation' than in any recent period we can remember," Morgan Stanley's cross asset team says.
- The number of Bloomberg stories mentioning stagflation hit an all-time high last week.
- The problem with current discussions on the topic is defining the term.
- "Stagflation is one of the most evocative terms in markets, bringing to mind images of shortage and misery," Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets writes in a note. "But it's also rare. Over the last 40 years, the rate of inflation has declined steadily, and brief spikes have generally been associated with better economic growth."
- "Stagflation is rare for a reason," Sheets says. "Weak demand tends to drive prices down, not up, meaning you'd usually need an exogenous supply shock for stagflation to rear its head - and those don't occur every cycle, unlike the ebb and flow of demand."
- The team look at three stagflation scenarios for the current situation, excluding a supply shock 1970s landscape, adding that if you think "a 1970s environment applies, stop reading this and short all the duration you can find!"
- Rate of change, with "rising inflation expectations and falling PMIs: Here, we assume that the market is more focused on the rate of change of growth and inflation. The drawback? Inflation expectations only go back to the late 1990s."
- Levels with CPI above 3% and PMI below 53: "High inflation and a below-average manufacturing PMI. The drawback? This might pick up milder forms of stagflation than investors envision."
- High Threshold with CPI above 4% and PMI below 50: "Looks for higher inflation, and weaker growth than #2. The drawback? These events are rare, and can also capture 'end of cycle' periods when the economy is already slowing due to policy tightening."
- The U.S. economy would not qualify under any of the scenarios.
- "Within the US, we think that from 4Q, we could start to see better growth and some inflation moderation," Sheets adds.
- But the dip, Goldman, J.P. Morgan say. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan strategists advise in notes out today not to fret too much about stagflation.
- Goldman's David Kostin writes that stagflation is not their base case scenario and that the recent 5% pullback in the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) should provide a good buying opportunity.
- J.P. Morgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka say stagflation concerns will begin to fade, while rotation in equities will continue as yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) rise.
- "We finally got some weakness after 330 days of no greater than 5%+ pullback, but we don’t expect it to last, and advise to buy into the dip," Matejka writes, according to Bloomberg.
