Playtika's studio launches Switchcraft, a new story-driven Match 3 Game
Oct. 11, 2021 11:22 AM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Playtika (PLTK -0.5%) announces the global launch of Switchcraft, developed by its Berlin-based game studio Wooga GmbH.
- Switchcraft is a casual game that marries interactive, narrative storylines with Match 3 mechanics, combining the best of puzzle-centered gameplay with an immersive and gripping narrative.
- The game will enable the company to expand its offering and player base in one of the most popular segments of the casual games industry — Match 3 — thanks to Wooga's position as a leading story-driven casual game studio.
