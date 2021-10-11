Playtika's studio launches Switchcraft, a new story-driven Match 3 Game

Late night gaming session

mihailomilovanovic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Playtika (PLTK -0.5%) announces the global launch of Switchcraft, developed by its Berlin-based game studio Wooga GmbH.
  • Switchcraft is a casual game that marries interactive, narrative storylines with Match 3 mechanics, combining the best of puzzle-centered gameplay with an immersive and gripping narrative.
  • The game will enable the company to expand its offering and player base in one of the most popular segments of the casual games industry — Match 3 — thanks to Wooga's position as a leading story-driven casual game studio.
  • Bullish comments on the stock reads: 'Playtika: Normalization With A Potential Bonus'https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/83fb6e56-f795-4e3a-831f-070827a86f68
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.