Biogen, Teva settle patent suit over multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity

Oct. 11, 2021 11:51 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS), TEVA, BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wood Gavel Standing Front Of the Delaware State Flag Closeup 3d Render

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (BIIB +0.8%) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +0.8%) have settled a patent lawsuit over the multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity (diroximel fumarate).
  • Biogen and Alkermes (ALKS -0.6%) claimed that a proposed generic version of Vumerity would violate three Alkermes patents. Alkermes licenses those patents to Biogen.
  • The settlement was made on Friday in a Delaware federal court. Details were not disclosed.
  • Vumerity had sales of $91M in Q2 2021.
  • Last month, the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive recommendation for Vumerity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.