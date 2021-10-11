Biogen, Teva settle patent suit over multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity
Oct. 11, 2021 11:51 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS), TEVA, BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Biogen (BIIB +0.8%) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +0.8%) have settled a patent lawsuit over the multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity (diroximel fumarate).
- Biogen and Alkermes (ALKS -0.6%) claimed that a proposed generic version of Vumerity would violate three Alkermes patents. Alkermes licenses those patents to Biogen.
- The settlement was made on Friday in a Delaware federal court. Details were not disclosed.
- Vumerity had sales of $91M in Q2 2021.
- Last month, the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive recommendation for Vumerity.