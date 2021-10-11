Chevron commits to net zero emissions from its operations by 2050
- Chevron (CVX +0.2%) adopts a 2050 net zero aspiration for equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and sets new 2028 GHG intensity target for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.
- Chevron also says it will establish a Portfolio Carbon Intensity target to include Scope 1 and 2 as well as Scope 3 emissions from the use of its products.
- The company expects to achieve the targets through investment in renewable fuels, carbon capture technology and hydrogen.
- Chevron's pledge falls short of those made by European peers but it is the first time the company has outlined such a long-term strategic commitment on emissions.
- Chevron last month pledged to triple its spending in lower-carbon energy businesses to $10B through 2028, including $2B to cut the carbon intensity of its operations.