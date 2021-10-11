Daikin Applied acquires building systems integrator Dynamic Controls
Oct. 11, 2021 11:57 AM ETDaikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Daikin Applied, a division of Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILY +2.2%), has acquired St. Louis-based building systems integrator Dynamic Controls.
- The acquisition brings enterprise-level capabilities to Daikin's portfolio of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) technology, services and controls. With Dynamic Controls' integration expertise, Daikin Applied will integrate these HVAC technologies with other building systems, such as security, life safety and energy management.
- Dynamic Controls operates locations across the Midwest and Rocky Mountains regions. The company will join the Daikin Applied business unit and retain all its entire staff.