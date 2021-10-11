Daikin Applied acquires building systems integrator Dynamic Controls

Oct. 11, 2021 11:57 AM ETDaikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Daikin Applied, a division of Daikin Industries (OTCPK:DKILY +2.2%), has acquired St. Louis-based building systems integrator Dynamic Controls.
  • The acquisition brings enterprise-level capabilities to Daikin's portfolio of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) technology, services and controls. With Dynamic Controls' integration expertise, Daikin Applied will integrate these HVAC technologies with other building systems, such as security, life safety and energy management.
  • Dynamic Controls operates locations across the Midwest and Rocky Mountains regions. The company will join the Daikin Applied business unit and retain all its entire staff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.