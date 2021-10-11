Finance of America rated Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley on origination volumes
Oct. 11, 2021 12:11 PM ETFinance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares slip 4.5% on Monday after Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette initiates the company at an Equal-Weight rating on the basis that the business still remains largely tied to headline origination volumes.
- Although FOA is a smaller player in the mortgage originations market, Faucette notes that the company stands out from its peers by offering reverse mortgages and it's "well positioned to take advantage of the secular trends fueling future growth in the product," he said in a note to clients.
- "With decreasing volumes and compressing margins expected to materially impact FOA and its peers, we prefer to stay patient until the mortgage market bottoms, a process likely to occur outside our forecast horizon."
- FOA is trading at about 5x the analyst's 2022 estimated EPS of $0.97, which reflects the challenging near-term period ahead, with the company trading in line with peers on a growth adjusted basis.
- The stock has plunged about 50% from its initial public offering in April 2019.
- SA's Equal-Weight rating diverges from SA Authors' Very Bullish rating of 4.5.
- Earlier, Finance of America Mortgage increases conforming loan limits to help borrowers overcome rising home prices.