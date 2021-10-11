Chinese tech stocks rise following less-than-expected fine on Meituan
Oct. 11, 2021 12:19 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BIDU, MPNGY, WB, BILI, JD, PDD, KWEBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Chinese tech stocks such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) gained ground Monday on the heels of a Beijing business regulator placing a fine on one of China's online food-delivery giants that wasn't as large as had been anticipated.
- Late Friday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation [SAMR] levied a fine equivalent to $534 million on Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY), saying that the company used its dominant position in the online food-delivery industry to force merchants into exclusive partnership deals, and punish those who refused to join in such arrangements. In addition to imposing a fine on Meituan, SAMR ordered the company to take steps to rectify its improper dealings.
- However, the fine was roughly half of what SAMR had been expected to impose on Meituan. Several analysts that cover the Chinese Internet sector said they had anticipated SAMR hitting Meituan with a fine of at least $1 billion, and that the lower amount eased some of the concerns about Beijing placing more oversight upon its biggest tech companies.
- As trading progressed Monday, Alibaba (BABA) was up by almost 3%, Baidu (BIDU) rose 1.5%, and gains also came from Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD).
- The KraneShares China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was also up 1.2% following the Meituan fine. Meituan is one of the largest holdings in the KraneShares China Internet ETF.