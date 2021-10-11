KeyBanc boosts Netflix price target, praising content 'tailwind'

Oct. 11, 2021

Human Hand Holding The New Apple Tv Siri Remote

Onfokus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 0.5% higher alongside a higher price target at KeyBanc, with praise for a content slate jump-started by the company's latest original-program phenomenon.
  • Content will be a tailwind, KeyBanc says, and the "recovery appears to have gotten off to a faster start than expected" following worldwide success for Squid Game, the Korean series that has been topping Netflix's viewing charts in every country since a mid-September release.
  • Meanwhile as the content gets beefed up, "there is an upward bias to Street 2022E/2023E paid net add estimates, which increases confidence in competitive positioning," analyst Justin Patterson adds.
  • He's raised his price target to $670 from $645, implying 5% further upside.
  • Netflix stock is coming off an all-time high touched on Thursday after Wednesday's record high close.
  • It's set to report earnings next week, with EPS estimates coming in at $2.56 on revenues forecast at $7.48 billion.
  • The success of Squid Game has brought Netflix's international release strategy to the forefront of analyst debate about the company.
