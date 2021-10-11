Viasat introduces direct service model for aviation Ka-band IFC

  • Viasat (VSAT +0.1%) has launched a direct service model for business aviation Ka-band In-flight Connectivity (IFC).
  • The first-of-its-kind service has been branded Viasat Select and offers custom IFC solutions and connectivity plans to match the operational profile of a business aircraft. Viasat Select is being offered in global and regional plans with unlimited data linked to the company's Ka-band IFC.
  • Viasat claims to be able to offer uncapped data and speed through its Ka-band satellite capacity. Its new service will also tap the ViaSat-3 future global constellation and forward compatible IFC system.
  • Claudio D'Amico, Viasat Business Area Director, Business Aviation, said: "We're launching Viasat Select at a time when there is incredible demand for in-flight connectivity and just before we bring an immense amount of additional Ka-band capacity to market with our next-generation satellite constellation. Operators overwhelmingly told us that selecting products in the market with data and speed caps was a key challenge for in-flight connectivity. With Viasat Select, we can eliminate those constraints by leveraging our capacity while offering unmatched economics since we manage the service from end-to-end."
