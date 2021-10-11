Archer Aviation keeps getting scooped up by ARK Invest
Oct. 11, 2021 1:52 PM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)ARKQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ARK Invest continues to snap up shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) for its ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). The company's stated mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility
- ARK added another 295K shares on Friday to follow on buys of 125K shares on October 7, 58K shares on October 6 and 80K shares on October 5.
- There are now more than 5.49M shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) in ARKQ to place the urban air mobility stock in the list of 25 holdings with a 1.76% weighting. ARK Invest holds a total position of about 2.1% of all of Archer Aviation's outstanding shares.
- Archer Aviation (ACHR) has traded in a post-SPAC range of $7.76 to $18.60. Shares are currently below their 50-day moving average.