Apparel stocks slump as high cotton prices and Asia manufacturing costs weigh

Cotton fields ready to be harvested

Leila Melhado/iStock via Getty Images

  • A large portion of the apparel sector is trading lower on concerns over the rising prices of cotton (CT1:COM) and higher overall manufacturing costs in Asian nations like Vietnam and China.
  • Notable decliners include Deckers Outdoor (DECK -7.6%), Designer Brands (DBI -6.9%), The Children's Place (PLCE -4.9%), Levi Strauss (LEVI -2.8%), Vince Holdings (VNCE -2.2%), Jerash Holdings (JRSH -3.6%), Under Armour (UAA -1.9%), Destination XL Group (DXLG -4.6%), Ralph Lauren (RL -1.1%), Victoria's Secret (VSCO -2.3%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -3.1%), Kohl's (KSS -2.5%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -3.4%), Crocs (CROX -1.9%), Gap (GPS -4.2%), Torrid Holdings (CURV -3.7%), Burlington Stores (BURL -3.8%) and Guess (GES -2.4%).
  • Hanesbrands (HBI +0.8%) and Carter's (CRI -0.2%) were two stocks hit hard last week on cotton pricing concerns.
