APA ends routine flaring at U.S. onshore operations

Oct. 11, 2021 2:58 PM ETAPABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments

Gas flaring

HHakim/E+ via Getty Images

  • APA (APA +1.8%) says its Apache Corp. unit has ended routine flaring in its U.S. onshore operations, achieving one of its 2021 ESG goals ahead of its year-end goal.
  • APA previously spent more than $850M in two new natural gas pipelines through its majority-owned Altus Midstream affiliate in deals backed by commitments from Apache; the company says those agreements, which helped move more gas to market, as well as new investments in compressors and connections to gas-gathering systems, have allowed it to end routine flaring ahead of schedule.
  • APA shares recently were downgraded at Citi, which foresees limited upside from Suriname in the short term after a well was plugged and abandoned upon finding non-commercial amounts of hydrocarbons.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.