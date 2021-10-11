APA ends routine flaring at U.S. onshore operations
Oct. 11, 2021 2:58 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- APA (APA +1.8%) says its Apache Corp. unit has ended routine flaring in its U.S. onshore operations, achieving one of its 2021 ESG goals ahead of its year-end goal.
- APA previously spent more than $850M in two new natural gas pipelines through its majority-owned Altus Midstream affiliate in deals backed by commitments from Apache; the company says those agreements, which helped move more gas to market, as well as new investments in compressors and connections to gas-gathering systems, have allowed it to end routine flaring ahead of schedule.
- APA shares recently were downgraded at Citi, which foresees limited upside from Suriname in the short term after a well was plugged and abandoned upon finding non-commercial amounts of hydrocarbons.