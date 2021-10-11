Quanterix shares rise after FDA Breakthrough Device status for pTau-181 blood test
Oct. 11, 2021 4:10 PM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX)
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) announces that its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. FDA as an aid in diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
- Shares up more than 6% post market.
- The test is a semiquantitative immunoassay intended for the measurement of pTau-181 concentration in human serum and plasma using the Quanterix HD-X immunoassay system.
- The FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation is granted to products that have the potential to offer more effective diagnosis of life-threatening diseases with an unmet medical need.
- The program is designed to enable accelerated development, assessment and review processes, with the intention to provide patients with more timely access to breakthrough technologies or devices.