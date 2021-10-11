Moderna has no plans to share COVID-19 vaccine technology - AP
Oct. 11, 2021 4:24 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor42 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has ruled out plans to share the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine as its management has concluded that ramping up production is the best answer to increase the global supply, says Chairman Noubar Afeyan, speaking to the Associated Press.
- “Within the next six to nine months, the most reliable way to make high-quality vaccines and in an efficient way is going to be if we make them," Noubar Afeyan told in an interview with the news agency.
- Asked about pleas from the World Health Organization and others to share the vaccine formula, Afeyan said such calls presumed ”that we couldn’t get enough capacity, but in fact we know we can.”
- The company chairman also reaffirmed the pledge Moderna (MRNA) made about a year ago not to enforce patent infringement for the vaccine during the pandemic.
- “We didn’t have to do that," he said, adding, "we think that was the responsible thing to do. We want that to be helping the world.”
- Massachusetts-based biotech has recently come under pressure for serving mainly rich countries with its COVID-19 shot.
- Last Saturday, citing data from Airfinity, The New York Times reported that Moderna (MRNA) has shipped a far greater share of vaccines to richer countries than any other vaccine maker.
- Before the NYT report, the company CEO Stéphane Bancel highlighted investments aimed at the delivery of 1B extra COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries in 2022, out of a total capacity of 2B – 3B doses targeted for the year.