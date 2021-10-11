Nasdaq listings rise in Q3; U.S. equity options volume slips gains in September

  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) total listings rise to 5,162 in Q3 2021, up 3.9% from Q2 2021 and 20% from 4,298 in Q3 2020.
  • For September 2021, U.S. equity options volume of 245M contracts slips from 247M in August, its third straight month of declines; however, the figure increased from 227M in September 2020.
  • European options and futures volume increased to 6.5M contracts in September, markedly higher than 4.5M contracts in August, but down from 6.9M in September 2020.
  • U.S. matched equity volume of 38.2B shares rose from 33.8B in August and declined from 42.8B a year earlier.
  • European equity volume surged to $104.3B in September from $82.4B in August and $87.6B in September 2020.
