Sonoco to raise price of paperboard tubes and cores by at least 6%
Oct. 11, 2021 4:36 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is set to raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 6%.
- The move is effective with shipments in the U.S. and Canada, on or after November 8, 2021.
- Doug Schwartz, Division Vice President and General Manager, North America Tubes and Cores, commented, "Continuing inflationary increases, particularly in Uncoated Recycled Board, adhesives and primary packaging components, coupled with exceptional market demand make this increase necessary. Despite these unique times with market and supply chain challenges, we remain committed to maintaining the quality and service that our customers have become accustomed to when working with Sonoco."
- Earlier today, Sonoco-Alcore announced further increase in prices for recycled paperboard grades in EMEA