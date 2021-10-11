Lear Corporation gains after Evercore ISI turns bullish

Oct. 11, 2021 4:38 PM ETLeaCoin USD (LEA-USD)LEABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is upgraded by Evercore ISI to an Outperform rating in a ratings change fired off today after the market closed.
  • The firm sees LEA as earning between $21 t $22 EPS in 2023 and potentially more than $24 in EPS in 2024, which in turn would drive a relatively "safe" and predictable upside to $220 per share. The Evercore PT reps more than 30% upside for Lear (LEA) shares.
  • Evercore is looking for Lear (LEA) continue to do smart things with its capital structure in the near-term. That would mean a return to an aggressive buyback and tuck-in acquisitions rather than large-scale M&A.
  • Shares of Lear are up 0.98% in after-hours trading, but are still below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.