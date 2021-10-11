Lear Corporation gains after Evercore ISI turns bullish
Oct. 11, 2021
- Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is upgraded by Evercore ISI to an Outperform rating in a ratings change fired off today after the market closed.
- The firm sees LEA as earning between $21 t $22 EPS in 2023 and potentially more than $24 in EPS in 2024, which in turn would drive a relatively "safe" and predictable upside to $220 per share. The Evercore PT reps more than 30% upside for Lear (LEA) shares.
- Evercore is looking for Lear (LEA) continue to do smart things with its capital structure in the near-term. That would mean a return to an aggressive buyback and tuck-in acquisitions rather than large-scale M&A.
- Shares of Lear are up 0.98% in after-hours trading, but are still below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.