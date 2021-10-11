Active Health Foods' controlling stake acquired by CoinChamp CEO, Glen Bonilla

Oct. 11, 2021 4:47 PM ETActive Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CoinChamp.com President and CEO Glen Bonilla, an experienced serial entrepreneur based in Downtown Los Angeles, recently acquired a controlling interest in Active Health Foods (OTCPK:AHFD).
  • He has an extensive banking background with positions at Wells Fargo and high-level accounting positions with several notable microcap publicly traded companies.
  • Glen is excited to bring several new opportunities to Active Health Foods with several target M&A opportunities in the pipeline.
  • He is now appointed president & CEO of the company and the latter believes that this will be the first of several disruptive transactions.
  • Shares trading 3.7% down after hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.