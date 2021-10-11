Active Health Foods' controlling stake acquired by CoinChamp CEO, Glen Bonilla
Oct. 11, 2021 4:47 PM ETActive Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CoinChamp.com President and CEO Glen Bonilla, an experienced serial entrepreneur based in Downtown Los Angeles, recently acquired a controlling interest in Active Health Foods (OTCPK:AHFD).
- He has an extensive banking background with positions at Wells Fargo and high-level accounting positions with several notable microcap publicly traded companies.
- Glen is excited to bring several new opportunities to Active Health Foods with several target M&A opportunities in the pipeline.
- He is now appointed president & CEO of the company and the latter believes that this will be the first of several disruptive transactions.
- Shares trading 3.7% down after hours