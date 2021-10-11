Transocean to target 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions intensity

  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) commits to cutting operating Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40% from 2019 levels by 2030.
  • "Nearly all energy used to power Transocean's global fleet of high-capability drilling rigs is generated through the conversion of diesel fuel to electricity," the company says, so "we commit to reduce emissions across our fleet through fuel reductions and other initiatives that can be achieved by developing and implementing new processes and technologies that enable us to optimize our power management capabilities."
  • The company says it is also committed to utilizing its assets "in support of its customers' lower-carbon energy projects including, potentially, carbon capture and sequestration."
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Fluidsdoc wrote recently that Transocean is in a speculative buy zone but "the company remains saddled with legacy debt and is not suitable as a long term investment."
