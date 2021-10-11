Chinese tutoring firm GOTU’s U.S. shares pop some 20%, but are still down 97% in 14 months
Oct. 11, 2021
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) saw its U.S-listed shares pop some 20% Monday amid a rebound for Chinese stocks, but the struggling Chinese online-learning firm’s stock is still down more than 97% from its August 2020 peak.
- GOTU rose as much as 30.4% to $4.38 during Monday’s session before pulling back some to close at $4.01, up 19.3% on the session.
- Shares apparently rose on a rebound in Chinese stocks in both Hong Kong and the United States on news that Beijing had fined Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) for allegedly abusing its leading market position. Markets seemed to interpret the news as a sign that Beijing’s recent crackdown on Chinese tech firms could be drawing to a close.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), which offers online K-12 tutoring to Chinese kids, has especially suffered from the crackdown.
- The stock has sunk along with that of rivals New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) on word that the Chinese government plans to ban for-profit students tutoring firms. GOTU has said it plans to refocus on online professional and tech education for adults instead.
- But even with Monday’s gains, GOTU’s New York Stock Exchange-listed shares have still lost 97.2% of their value since peaking at $141.78 in August 2020. Shares even fell to as low as $2.25 intraday this past August, down 98.4% peak to trough.
