Chinese tutoring firm GOTU’s U.S. shares pop some 20%, but are still down 97% in 14 months

Oct. 11, 2021 6:18 PM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), EDU, TALBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor5 Comments

USA and China conflict concept image.

ffikretow/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) saw its U.S-listed shares pop some 20% Monday amid a rebound for Chinese stocks, but the struggling Chinese online-learning firm’s stock is still down more than 97% from its August 2020 peak.
  • GOTU rose as much as 30.4% to $4.38 during Monday’s session before pulling back some to close at $4.01, up 19.3% on the session.
  • Shares apparently rose on a rebound in Chinese stocks in both Hong Kong and the United States on news that Beijing had fined Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan 3.44 billion yuan ($534.3 million) for allegedly abusing its leading market position. Markets seemed to interpret the news as a sign that Beijing’s recent crackdown on Chinese tech firms could be drawing to a close.
  • Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), which offers online K-12 tutoring to Chinese kids, has especially suffered from the crackdown.
  • The stock has sunk along with that of rivals New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) on word that the Chinese government plans to ban for-profit students tutoring firms. GOTU has said it plans to refocus on online professional and tech education for adults instead.
  • But even with Monday’s gains, GOTU’s New York Stock Exchange-listed shares have still lost 97.2% of their value since peaking at $141.78 in August 2020. Shares even fell to as low as $2.25 intraday this past August, down 98.4% peak to trough.

  • As for the future, Seeking Alpha contributor Bamboo Works does a deep dive into the company’s long-term prospects here.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.