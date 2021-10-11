Natural gas slips despite rally in other commodities
- U.S. natural gas prices (NG1:COM) fall to a two-week low, settling -4% at $5.345/MMBtu as forecasts for milder than normal weather continue through late October and as worries ease over the potential for contagion from Europe's energy crunch.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ
- Gas-focused equities posted broad losses today: EQT -4.7%, CTRA -3.4%, AR -3.4%, SWN -1.1%, RRC -1%.
- The NOAA's 8-14-day outlook "calls for above normal temperatures across the entire U.S. except the West Coast, which should reduce early-season domestic heating demand, leaving additional gas to be injected into storage ahead of winter," Schneider Electric Christin Redmond writes, according to WSJ's Dan Molinski.
- Confidence is growing in the market that the U.S. will have more than enough gas for the winter after four straight weeks of larger than usual storage builds.
- Redmond also notes the EIA reported a 118B cf injection in its report last Thursday, the largest injection since June 2020.
- U.S. gas futures fell today even as gas prices in Europe increased and U.S. oil futures rose to their highest in seven years on worries over energy supply.