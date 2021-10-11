Occidental awarded four E&P contracts offshore Colombia
Oct. 11, 2021 1:28 PM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.7%) plans to invest $1.4B in Colombia after signing exploration and production contracts for four offshore blocks, the country's national hydrocarbons agency said over the weekend.
- The four blocks are located off the Caribbean coast and cover 3.9M acres, according to Colombia's ANH, which also says the contracts will help efforts to extend the life of its natural gas reserves, which currently stand at less than eight years.
- Occidental's commitment "confirms that Colombia's hydrocarbons sector continues to very attractive to direct foreign investment," the country's Minister of Mines and Energy says.
