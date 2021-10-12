Accenture acquires Bridgei2i, an artificial intelligence and analytics firm

Oct. 12, 2021

The Accenture Building in Grand Canal Quay, Dublin,Ireland.

noel bennett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) inks agreement to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in U.S. and Australia.
  • The acquisition will add more than 800 skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights.
  • The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
  • Recently, to scale capabilities for intelligent asset management solutions, ACN acquired Advoco.
