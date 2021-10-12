Flexion Therapeutics draws downgrade following 'disappointing' Pacira buyout
Oct. 12, 2021 2:05 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- After Pacira BioSciences agreed to acquire Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN), Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer cut the recommendation on FLXN to Neutral from Outperform.
- The price target (PT) was also lowered to $10, from $14.
- Following the takeover, BMO Capital Markets' Gary Nachman also downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform, with PT of $12.
- Pacira will acquire all outstanding shares of Flexion at $8.50/share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8.00 per share in cash, contingent to achievement of milestones.
- Wells Fargo analyst said the Pacira’s $8.50 a share bid along with an additional $8 from CVR makes sense from a strategic perspective but is “disappointing and CVR value will likely be discounted by the market.”
- Excluding the CVR, deal values FLXN at ~3.5x 2021 sales, writes Jacob Hughes in a research note, further adding that competing bid is unlikely.
- Separately, Jefferies strategist Will Sevush called it a defensive deal for Pacira.
- Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur also downgraded Flexion to Market Perform from Strong Buy without a PT. While Pacira is "clearly getting the better of the transaction," there are too many unknowns with respect to potential regulatory clearance and achievement of various performance obligations embedded within the CVR, Wilbur writes in a research note.
- In addition, the company also provided preliminary Q3 revenue and expects Exparel net product sales of $121.9M for Q3 and $39.7M for the month of September 2021.
- FLXN said Zilretta net sales were in the range of $21M to $23M for Q3, but withdraws its guidance for 2021.
- In reaction to this announcement, Flexion stock rose 58.7% during yesterday's intraday session, with last close of $9.17.
- FLXN has lost ~50% YTD. Quant Rating for the stock is Neutral, whereas Wall Street Analysts are Bullish with PT of $15.20.
- The average PT estimated for Flexion on Wall Street has decreased over the past six months.