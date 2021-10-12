Merck plans to double COVID pill supply in 2022 on rising demand - FT
Oct. 12, 2021 3:13 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) plans to double manufacturing capacity for its antiviral COVID-19 pill next year as governments scramble to procure a treatment that halves hospitalization and death rates - The Financial Times reports.
- The company aims to increase drug production from 10M courses this year to at least 20M in 2022, equivalent to 800M tablets, but could not provide guidance on the likely production schedule or pricing, which will largely be responsible for supplying developing nations with the treatments.
- The drugmaker has also agreed licensing deals with eight generic manufacturers to make cheaper versions of the drug, as concerns grow that demand may outstrip supply.
- MRK has secured deals with Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and South Korea in the past week to supply doses and is in talks with several other governments.
- So far, the only COVID-19 treatments approved outside hospital settings in U.S. are monoclonal antibodies developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline, which are typically given via intravenous infusions.
- AstraZeneca on Monday said its COVID-19 antibody cocktail cuts the risk of severe disease or death in patients by half. It has also sought emergency authorization for its drug, AZD7442.
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA chief is also optimistic on Merck’s (MRK) COVID antiviral pill after the drugmaker asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 pill in mild to moderate COVID symptoms on Monday.
- Gottlieb told CNBC, Merck’s pill is part of an “overall, significant improvement in our therapeutic toolbox against this virus, not just with vaccines and therapeutics, but also with more accessible diagnostic tests.”
- “The topline data from this Merck study was probably the best treatment effect we’ve seen from orally available antiviral drug in the treatment of any respiratory pathogen, so this can make a real difference,” he added.
- Merck's (MRK) COVID-19 pill is expected to be a game changer in the battle against coronavirus, but some have also expressed concerns over safety of the drug.