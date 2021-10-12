Global Net Lease announces $40 million acquisition, $381M YTD acquisition

Oct. 12, 2021 6:19 AM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Global Net Lease (GNL) closed on the acquisition of a 90,000 square foot training and development center in Bentonville, Arkansas that is leased to Walmart for $40.6M, excluding closing costs, and has seven years of remaining lease term.
  • Additionally, on October 8, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of two industrial properties leased to Pilot Point Steel for $14.2M.
  • YTD, the company has closed on nine properties for $381M at a going-in capitalization rate of 8.73%, a weighted-average capitalization rate of 9.74%, and a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.9 years at closing.
  • Source: Press Release
