Global Net Lease announces $40 million acquisition, $381M YTD acquisition
Oct. 12, 2021 Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)
- Global Net Lease (GNL) closed on the acquisition of a 90,000 square foot training and development center in Bentonville, Arkansas that is leased to Walmart for $40.6M, excluding closing costs, and has seven years of remaining lease term.
- Additionally, on October 8, 2021, the Company closed on the acquisition of two industrial properties leased to Pilot Point Steel for $14.2M.
- YTD, the company has closed on nine properties for $381M at a going-in capitalization rate of 8.73%, a weighted-average capitalization rate of 9.74%, and a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.9 years at closing.
