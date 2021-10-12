Celanese announces global POM surcharge in response to rising energy costs
Oct. 12, 2021 6:32 AM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- In response to a recent surge in global energy prices, Celanese (NYSE:CE) has announced a global surcharge on its portfolio of Amcel, Celcon, Hostaform and other polyacetal (POM) products, beginning on October 25, 2021.
- The surcharge will be Europe €0.50/kg, Asia $0.35/kg and Americas $0.30/kg.
- “Although we believe these conditions will persist through the winter, Celanese will continue to /kg monitor the situation on a regular basis and will adjust the surcharge amounts to reflect the then-current conditions. We understand the impact this may have on our valued customers and hope to see conditions normalize as soon as possible,” said Juergen Pongratz, Vice President, POM, for Celanese.
- Source: Press Release