Celanese announces global POM surcharge in response to rising energy costs

Oct. 12, 2021 6:32 AM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • In response to a recent surge in global energy prices, Celanese (NYSE:CE) has announced a global surcharge on its portfolio of Amcel, Celcon, Hostaform and other polyacetal (POM) products, beginning on October 25, 2021.
  • The surcharge will be Europe €0.50/kg, Asia $0.35/kg and Americas $0.30/kg.
  • “Although we believe these conditions will persist through the winter, Celanese will continue to /kg monitor the situation on a regular basis and will adjust the surcharge amounts to reflect the then-current conditions. We understand the impact this may have on our valued customers and hope to see conditions normalize as soon as possible,” said Juergen Pongratz, Vice President, POM, for Celanese.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.