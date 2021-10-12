Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq finish to the downside as yields dip
Oct. 12, 2021 3:01 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, INDU, NDX:INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor25 Comments
- The Dow (DJI) -0.3%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% and S&P 500 (SP500) -0.2% struggle for direction during the trading session but end up closing in the red.
- The 10-year Treasury yield slides down 5 basis points to 1.57% after a $38B auction of notes showed decent demand, trading through at 1.584% compared with 1.59% when issued.
- From today's Fed speakers, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida says the tapering conditions have been all but met. But Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic says inflationary pressures are no longer transitory.
- Real Estate finishes as the best performer among the five S&P sectors in the green. Communication Services is the laggard.
- Materials was one of two sectors, along with Utilities, that saw net buying last week, according to BofA.
- The latest JOLTS survey showed a bigger-than-expected decline in job openings for August, but also a rise in the quits rate to an all-time high of 2.9%.
- "These data are for the end of August when the Delta variant was fueling a rise in COVID," Indeed economist Nick Bunker tweets. "Impact clearly felt in leisure and hospitality as both job openings and hires declined in the sector."
- "Quitting is always high in the leisure and hospitality sector, but it's *remarkably* high right now."
- Wall Street strategists continue to dismiss worries about stagflaion hitting the economy.
- ARK's Cathie Wood agrees, saying again that deflation is more of a concern.