Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq finish to the downside as yields dip

Oct. 12, 2021

  • The Dow (DJI) -0.3%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% and S&P 500 (SP500) -0.2% struggle for direction during the trading session but end up closing in the red.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield slides down 5 basis points to 1.57% after a $38B auction of notes showed decent demand, trading through at 1.584% compared with 1.59% when issued.
  • From today's Fed speakers, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida says the tapering conditions have been all but met. But Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic says inflationary pressures are no longer transitory.
  • Real Estate finishes as the best performer among the five S&P sectors in the green. Communication Services is the laggard.
  • Materials was one of two sectors, along with Utilities, that saw net buying last week, according to BofA.
  • The latest JOLTS survey showed a bigger-than-expected decline in job openings for August, but also a rise in the quits rate to an all-time high of 2.9%.
  • "These data are for the end of August when the Delta variant was fueling a rise in COVID," Indeed economist Nick Bunker tweets. "Impact clearly felt in leisure and hospitality as both job openings and hires declined in the sector."
  • "Quitting is always high in the leisure and hospitality sector, but it's *remarkably* high right now."
  • Wall Street strategists continue to dismiss worries about stagflaion hitting the economy.
  • ARK's Cathie Wood agrees, saying again that deflation is more of a concern.
