Jaguar Mining reports Q3 operating results
Oct. 12, 2021
- Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF) reports consolidated gold production increased 12% Q/Q to 22,602 ounces produced vs. 20,212 ounces in 2Q21, while it was lower from 24,094 ounces in 3Q20.
- Pilar production improved to 12,337 ounces compared to 11,631 ounces produced in Q2 2021.
- Turmalina production improved to 10,265 ounces compared to 8,581 ounces produced in Q2 2021.
- Tonnage performance was higher in Q3 2021, lower grades due to sequencing and stoping location resulted in less ounces produced than Q3 2020.
- The table below summarizes Q3 2021 operating results compared to Q3 2020:
- "The company is well positioned to move ahead with the projects we see potentially adding to our resources and then into our production profile. Positive cash flow from both operations funded our full suite of exploration and growth activities. We foresee a similar quarter in Q4 with additional spend on our growth portfolio," said President and CEO.
