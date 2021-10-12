Macerich introduces 'QuikSpace,' fully digitized platform for short-term retail leases
Oct. 12, 2021 6:53 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) launches 'QuikSpace', its new digital platform designed to make short-term leasing of retail space as easy and user-friendly as booking a vacation home, hotel room or apartment.
- The new platform and its sophisticated tenant portal will offer one-click lease execution for short-term retail space of up to 12 months, plus intuitive tools for managing accounts, making payments, renewing leases and more.
- Currently live at six Macerich properties with plans to roll out QuikSpace portfolio-wide early next year.
- The company has also partnered with real estate industry software developer Yardi, utilizing its property data and listings platform CommercialEdge to power QuikSpace.
- "By digitizing the process, Macerich is simplifying every aspect of short-term leasing with the goal of providing tenants with a frictionless experience," said Ken Volk, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Macerich. "QuikSpace delivers an easy and fast online process that is a match for how people engage with all kinds of real estate now. Moving into e-commerce for leasing short-term space is an important step toward greater customer access and convenience, as well as added performance for our company."