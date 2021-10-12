Dune Acquisition set to take TradeZero trading platform public in SPAC deal
Oct. 12, 2021 7:18 AM ETDune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- TradeZero Holding, which offers a trading platform through its U.S.- and Bahamas-based broker-dealers, will become a publicly traded company through its agreement to be acquired by Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE), a special purpose acquisition company.
- Under the terms of the proposed combination, Dune (DUNE) will merge with TradeZero at a proforma enterprise value of ~$556M and equity value of $716M, assuming no redemptions, representing a price-to-earnings multiple of 14.9x projected net income for 2022.
- The resulting company will be named TradeZero Global and is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "TRAD". The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.
- Cash proceeds of the business combination will fund up to $160M of cash to TradeZero's balance sheet. The cash components of the transaction will be funded by Dune’s (DUNE) cash in trust of $172.5M (assuming no redemptions). The balance of the consideration to TradeZero’s equity holders will consist of equity in the combined company.
- Daniel, Pipitone, co-founder and CEO of TradeZero, said: "Fundamentally, we are a trading platform designed for the rapidly evolving demands of the individual active trader."
- Existing TradeZero equity holders, including the management team, will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company and will remain the largest stockholders with ~70% of ownership immediately following the business combination, assuming no redemptions by Dune's (DUNE) stockholders.
- Dune (DUNE) stock edges down 0.1% in premarket trading.